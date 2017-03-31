KOTA KINABALU, Mar 27 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman pronounced he was grateful that Malaysia has a Prime Minister like Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who always listened to Sabah’s requests for bigger allocations to accommodate a state’s socio-economic growth needs.

He pronounced Sabah was now on a right trail and would continue to be if a people and a state supervision continued to defend fundamentals such as secular peace and good governance.

“Like all of us via Sabah, we wish a state that enjoys secular and eremite peace as good as joined in a attempt of transforming Sabah into an economically colourful state.

“I wish to see Sabah be a place where we can all have a good life and acquire a livelihoods in a purify and secure sourroundings with good prospects,” he pronounced during a Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu (RCKK)) initial harangue here final night.

When Musa was commissioned as Sabah’s 14th Chief Minister in 2003, it was transparent to him that he indispensable to settle a prophesy for a raise of a state’s destiny generations.

He pronounced presumption a purpose of a personality compulsory him to be obliged not usually for a wellbeing of a people today, though also tomorrow.

“After holding over as Chief Minister, it became transparent to me that Sabah contingency have a new instruction and a new mercantile indication for a state to be means to contest within Malaysia and a region,” he said.

However, he pronounced that attainment would not have been probable but bargain a struggles of a first fathers of a nation and a state. — Bernama

