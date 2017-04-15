GMM arch executive officer Datuk Dr Nasharuddin Mat Isa pronounced many people wanted to be Arabs meditative that ‘Arab is Islam and Islam is Arab’. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Apr 9 — The Muslim village in Thailand should not be confused between a routine of Arabisation and a final of Islamisation in posterior their eremite faith.

Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMM) arch executive officer Datuk Dr Nasharuddin Mat Isa pronounced Arabisation was a trend that not usually happened in Malaysia, though also in a region.

“What should be enlivened is a routine of Islamisation and not Arabisation, since not all Arabs are Muslim,” he pronounced when met by Bernama after delivering his keynote residence during a convention on mediation during Chulalongkorn University.

The seminar, with a pretension ‘Moderation — Islamic Approach to Face a Global Transition on Asean-Thailand’ is attended by Islamic academicians in Thailand, as good as Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Nazirah Hussain and former Asean secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Surin Pitsuwan.

The Malays, he said, were abounding in enlightenment that did not protest Islamic teachings.

“For as prolonged as a enlightenment (practised) does not protest a syarak (Islamic teachings), it is not taboo in Islam,” he added.

Meanwhile, Surin, who is former Thai Foreign Minister, in his debate during a seminar, pronounced Malaysia and Indonesia was now faced with a problems of Arabisation of their culture. — Bernama

