Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed says Malaysia is still gripping a options open on a Trans-Pacific Partnership. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 23 ― Malaysia is still gripping a options open on a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) as 10 of a signatories met in Chile final week, pronounced International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

“It is still an open question, there was a assembly hold in Chile final week and another one entrance adult in May in Vietnam.

“We will continue to sell views since a categorical proclivity is to get entrance to a American market,” he told reporters during a Global Transformation Forum 2017 here today.

He was commenting on either Malaysia was still penetrating to pursue a agreement after US President Donald Trump rigourously pulled a US out of large 12-nation trade understanding that covers 40 per cent of world’s economy.

In Nov final year, Mustapa had pronounced that should a TPP destroy to materialise, Malaysia would try other options, including negotiating shared Free-Trade Agreements with other countries.

Malaysia will also be focusing on a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, that involves 10 Asean countries and 6 vital trade partners in a Asia-Pacific region, including China, he said. ― Bernama

