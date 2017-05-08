Firefighters recuperating a physique of a agreement workman from Myanmar who was killed when dejected by a collapsed petrify wall in a light industrial area in Taman Makmur, Lunas nearby Kulim, May 6, 2017. — Bernama picKULIM, May 6 — A agreement workman from Myanmar who was doing cleaning work was dejected to genocide after a petrify wall collapsed in an occurrence during a light industrial area in Taman Makmur, Lunas nearby here early this morning.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department, open family officer, Nur Hafizah Mohammad Lokman, in a statement, pronounced in a 11.30am occurrence a victim, Myo Win, 35, suffered critical injuries after being dejected by a petrify wall measuring 45.7 metres prolonged and 1.52 metre wide.

Nur Hafizah pronounced they perceived a trouble call during 11.59am and a group of 6 officers and crew were dispatched to a stage for rescue operations.

The victim’s physique was private from a petrify rubble during 1pm before being handed over to a military for serve action.

“It is accepted that a association had undertaken a construction of additional buildings and a excavator was digging a dirt where a plant was working,” Nur Hafizah said.

Meanwhile, Kulim military arch Supt Abdullah Arshad, when contacted, pronounced they had perceived a news on a occurrence and were conducting serve investigation.

“The physique has been taken to a Kulim Hospital,” he added. — Bernama

