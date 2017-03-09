Loading...
MyCC: Petrol roof cost set by govt good for consumers

March 9, 2017

MyCC commissioner, Datuk Dr Gan Khuan Poh pronounced by environment a roof cost on petrol, retailers could set their cost reduce and compete. 

“We are doing it weekly while in a United States (US), it is being finished daily,” he said.

In this way, he said, consumers were some-more stable and could have entrance to a operation of choices.

Domestic Trade, Cooperative and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin had formerly pronounced that a roof cost of fuel would be announced weekly commencement subsequent month. 

The method had also suggested petrol hire operators to work with a Malaysian Petroleum Dealers Association to exercise a judgment to assistance equivocate difficulty among consumers. — Bernama

