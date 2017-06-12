MyPPP boss Tan Sri M. Kayveas pronounced a celebration is peaceful to reason discussions with a MIC to solve a emanate of a Cameron Highlands parliamentary chair that both parties have indicated their goal to contest. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaCAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jun 11 — MyPPP is peaceful to reason contention with a MIC to solve a emanate of a Cameron Highlands parliamentary chair that both parties have indicated their goal to competition during a 14th General Election (GE14), says MyPPP boss Tan Sri M. Kayveas.

He pronounced there was a need for discussions with MIC boss Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam to equivocate disagreement between them and solve any dispute.

“I was told that MIC has asked me to competition in other parliamentary chair since it claimed that a Cameron Highlands chair belonged to MIC.

“If a MIC agrees to discuss, we don’t have any problems and being open about it, it is improved to solve it by conference to equivocate any confrontation,” he told Bernama after chairing a MyPPP Supreme Council assembly in Tanah Rata here today.

However, Kayveas pronounced he would leave it to a Barisan Nasional (BN) care to confirm that celebration should competition a seat.

“The care contingency investigate and listen to a grassroots on who had been frequently going to a belligerent to accommodate a people and who is a winnable claimant to safeguard that BN will continue to win a Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat,” he added.

Previously, Dr Subramaniam had reiterated a party’s mount that a Cameron Highlands chair “belonged” to MIC and that it would be contesting a chair in GE14.

Kayveas had reportedly indicated his goal to competition a chair that is now hold by former MIC boss Datuk Seri G. Palanivel. — Bernama

