Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during a Cultural Congress 2017 hold during Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Razak in UKM, Bangi Apr 15, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengBANGI, Apr 15 ― All races in a nation generally a younger era should be smooth in Bahasa Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced today.

“The new generation, be it Indian or Chinese, pronounce a inhabitant denunciation well,” Najib pronounced during a National Culture Congress and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here.

He pronounced that students from vernacular propagandize systems should also be means to inverse good in a inhabitant language.

“Even if they are from a Chinese or Indian vernacular propagandize they should be means to pronounce Malay well,” he said.

“This is a denunciation of unity,” he added.

The congress’ resolution, review by Putrajaya’s socio-cultural confidant Tan Sri Rais Yatim, also urged for a Dual Language Programme (DLP) to give some-more priority to a inhabitant denunciation compared to English.

