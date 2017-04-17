BANGI, Apr 15 ― All races in a nation generally a younger era should be smooth in Bahasa Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced today.
“The new generation, be it Indian or Chinese, pronounce a inhabitant denunciation well,” Najib pronounced during a National Culture Congress and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here.
He pronounced that students from vernacular propagandize systems should also be means to inverse good in a inhabitant language.
“Even if they are from a Chinese or Indian vernacular propagandize they should be means to pronounce Malay well,” he said.
“This is a denunciation of unity,” he added.
The congress’ resolution, review by Putrajaya’s socio-cultural confidant Tan Sri Rais Yatim, also urged for a Dual Language Programme (DLP) to give some-more priority to a inhabitant denunciation compared to English.