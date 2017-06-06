Najib announces ‘duit raya’ of RM106.81m for smallholders

A lady taps a rubber tree during a camp in Beranang, nearby Kuala Lumpur, in this Feb 3, 2009 record picture. — Reuters picPEKAN, Jun 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak currently announced a asset of RM106.81 million in ‘duit raya’ around dividends for 33,864 smallholders nationwide.

Of a amount, RM38.16 million is allocated to 16,080 participants of a Cluster New Planting Scheme (RTBB), while RM68.64 million for 17.784 participants of a Commercial Replanting Scheme (TSK).

Najib pronounced a division was increasing by RM12.2 million compared to a RM94.5 million final year.

“As a government, we never stop looking for ways on how to guarantee a gratification of a people generally of those vital in farming areas, including tiny holders who are given correct courtesy and assistance.

“This is since farmers and a farming communities are a core support of a Barisan Nasional (BN) supervision today,” he pronounced when vocalization during a rite for a display of dividends by a Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) during a Pekan Convention Hall, here. — Bernama

