Earlier, Najib assimilated Muslims in behaving a Friday prayers and listened to a oration entitled ‘Ramadan Bulan Tarbiah’ delivered by Jamil. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, May 26 ― A Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today handed out 10 tonnes of dates contributed by a Saudi Arabian supervision to all mosques and surau in a Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The handing over of a dates contributed by a Ruler of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was carried out after a Friday prayers during the Ibnu Khaldun Dining Hall, Putra Mosque here.

Also benefaction were Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and Head of a Cultural Mission during a Royal Saudi Arabian Embassy in Malaysia, Dr Zayed Al-Harithi and a Director-General of a Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) Tan Sri Othman Mustapha.

The grant by Khadimul Haramain or a Custodian of a Two Holy Land was handed over by a Prime Minister to member of a mosques and Friday surau involving 70 mosques and 110 Friday surau in Kuala Lumpur and dual mosques and 14 Friday surau in Putra Jaya.

At a ceremony, Najib also launched a 1438H inhabitant turn ‘Ihya Ramadan’ programme for devout and other activities via a month of Ramadan.

Earlier, Najib joined Muslims in behaving a Friday prayers and listened to a oration entitled ”Ramadan Bulan Tarbiah” delivered by Jamil, who also assimilated a Friday congregation. ― Bernama

