People accept their Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) money aid. ― File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) given to lower-income households should not be politicised as other countries like Saudi Arabia rehearse identical policies, a primary apportion pronounced today.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced statements by former primary apportion Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who had likened BR1M to bribes, were baseless, citing Saudi Arabia as an instance that also has money aids.

“Some ministers who are now visiting us told me that they emanate bank accounts and deposition monies for people who are in need.

“But when we do [it], it is called bribing,” he pronounced during a launch of Kerinchi Residensi flat.

Najib pronounced a new prosaic formidable was a refurbished aged PKNS prosaic growth that could support adult to 400 residents.

The new flat, an beginning by a sovereign government, was 900 sq ft per section and given to any proprietor for free.

