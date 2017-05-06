Najib pronounced to safeguard that about 6.5 million internal private zone workers now underneath a Employees Social Workers Security Act 1969 are always being taken caring of and protected, a supervision had concluded to launch a SIP. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, May 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak now announced that a supervision concluded with a sustenance of RM70 million to a Social Security Organisation (Socso) for a remuneration of financial advantages relating to the

Employment Insurance System (SIP) for subsequent year (2018).

When touching on a Workers Transformation Leap, directed during expanding a amicable confidence insurance in his debate during the 2017 National Labour Day here today, he also announced that a supervision due to enhance a coverage of a Self

Employed Social Security Scheme in stages to spontaneous practice categories such as fishermen, farmers, smallholders, hawkers and humanities practitioners.

For a start, he pronounced a scheme, that was announced in a Budget 2017, would yield insurance to about 100,000 people, comprising cab drivers who are self employed and people behaving services such as Uber and Grab Car effective Jun 1 this year (2017).

“Through this SIP, employees will get proxy financial assistance to support themselves and their family for a certain duration of time while looking for a new job,” he said.

He pronounced workers, who mislaid their jobs would also be given practice use support that enclosed pursuit hunt assistance, pursuit matching, career counselling and career training for new jobs. — Bernama

