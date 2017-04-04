Datuk Seri Najib Razak in a selfie with Rajinikanth. — Picture from twitter.com/@NajibRazak KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 31 — On an central outing to India this week, Datuk Seri Najib Razak has paid iconic Tamil cinema luminary Rajinikanth a revisit during a latter’s home there.

The primary apportion posted a selfie of himself with a famous South Indian actor during his home in Chennai, India on his amicable media accounts this afternoon.

“Just had a really comfortable and accessible assembly with Mr Rajnikanth a Tamil luminary during his home,” he tweeted on his central Twitter comment @NajibRazak.

Who doesn’t know @superstarrajini ? Happy to accommodate a luminary in chairman today. pic.twitter.com/zGmnyeckrt — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) March 31, 2017

Tamil film fable Rajinikanth, 65, was in Malaysia final year to film his blockbuster film Kabali, together with Malaysian actors such as Datuk Rosyam Nor and Norman Hakim.

Malaysia also perceived a special chronicle of a film with a opposite ending, after a National Film Censorship Board requested for a dignified doctrine during a finish that crime does not pay.

Najib is on a six-day offical revisit to India, that commemorates a 60th anniversary of tactful family between a dual countries.

He arrived in Chennai yesterday and was due to fly into a collateral city of New Delhi after today, will revisit Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, on Sunday to try business and investment opportunities for Malaysian companies.

Najib is approaching to pointer during slightest 5 projects value some-more than US$5.3 billion (RM23.32 billion) during a visit, including a due growth of an urea and ammonia production plant in Malaysia.

Comments

comments