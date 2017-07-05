Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor sing a few Hari Raya songs during a open residence in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 28 ― Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak pronounced Muslims via a nation are propitious for being means to applaud a Aidilfitri in a joyous atmosphere and assent with their families, friends and desired ones.

The Prime Minister pronounced on a contrary, some people in other Muslim countries could not means to applaud a frolic like Malaysians.

“They are not as propitious as us, (their) celebrations are utterly simple. More sadly, some did not even have a event to applaud a Aidilfitri…Their lives are during stake, they mostly face assault and attacks during any time.

“Let us continue to urge for a reduction advantageous Muslim brothers and sisters. May Allah protects and grants them peace,” he pronounced in a latest posting of his blog www.najibrazak.com.

Najib also reminded that a enlightened resources and joyous Aidilfitri jubilee in Malaysia were due to a blessings and present from a Almighty, and that a Muslims should continue to be beholden and stable by Allah. ― Bernama

