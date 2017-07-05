Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Najib: Malaysian Muslims propitious to applaud Aidilfitri in joy, peace

By   /  July 5, 2017  /  Comments Off on Najib: Malaysian Muslims propitious to applaud Aidilfitri in joy, peace

    Print       Email

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor sing a few Hari Raya songs during a open residence in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. Picture by Choo Choy MayPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor sing a few Hari Raya songs during a open residence in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 28 ― Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak pronounced Muslims via a nation are propitious for being means to applaud a Aidilfitri in a joyous atmosphere and assent with their families, friends and desired ones.

The Prime Minister pronounced on a contrary, some people in other Muslim countries could not means to applaud a frolic like Malaysians.

“They are not as propitious as us, (their) celebrations are utterly simple. More sadly, some did not even have a event to applaud a Aidilfitri…Their lives are during stake, they mostly face assault and attacks during any time.

“Let us continue to urge for a reduction advantageous Muslim brothers and sisters. May Allah protects and grants them peace,” he pronounced in a latest posting of his blog www.najibrazak.com.

Najib also reminded that a enlightened resources and joyous Aidilfitri jubilee in Malaysia were due to a blessings and present from a Almighty, and that a Muslims should continue to be beholden and stable by Allah. ― Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 3 hours ago on July 5, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 5, 2017 @ 11:55 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

To grasp tip tier, stop criminalising trafficking victims, watchdog tells Putrajaya

Read More →