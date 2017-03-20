Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced a strength of a economy of a nation could be totalled by many aspects, including by unfamiliar approach investment as it attested unfamiliar investors’ certainty in a economy. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called on a people to sojourn assured of a government’s attempt as it helps boost a efforts to strengthen a country’s economy.

In his latest posting on his blog, NajibRazak.com, a Prime Minister asserted that a supervision would essay to serve kindle a country’s economy for a advantage of a people.

He pronounced a strength of a economy of a nation could be totalled by many aspects, including by unfamiliar approach investment as it attested unfamiliar investors’ certainty in a economy.

“It is not easy to attract unfamiliar investors as many countries around a universe are clamouring for them,” he said.

Najib pronounced a Malaysian Investment Development Authority information showed that unfamiliar investment in 2016 increasing 63.4 per cent from than of 2015.

“We managed to secure RM59 billion in unfamiliar investment final year from RM36 billion in 2015.

“This brings a sum investment final year to RM207.9 billion,” he said, adding that a considerable boost showed unfamiliar investors’ certainty in Malaysia’s economy.

“If unfamiliar investors are assured in Malaysia’s economy, are we as Malaysians have an forgive to repudiate these facts?” he asked. In fact, unfamiliar investors’ certainty indicated that supervision policies in last a instruction of a inhabitant economy was on a right track.

“Indirectly, a explain that Malaysia will go broke or Malaysia is a unsuccessful state, is a slander and a antagonistic intent,” he said. — Bernama

Comments

comments