PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced a lapse of a 9 showed Malaysia’s supervision servants during their excellent and that notwithstanding a challenges, they did their best.

“Their untiring and relentless efforts should be praised ― a efforts of negotiators, embassy officers, diplomats, medical officers, a military and many others,” he pronounced in a post on his blog today.

“Thank God, since of their efforts, all Malaysians that we were operative to move back, have returned safely. That is a many important,” he added.

Earlier in his blog post, Najib pronounced he had never once mislaid certainty in Malaysia’s ability to lift by a plea of bringing home a 9 stranded Malaysians, adding that he was heartened to see that everyone, regardless of their domestic beliefs and background, entrance together in unity.

“This is a best from us as Malaysians, joined and not personification politics when it comes to a republic and a sovereignty,” he said.

“We will never leave anyone behind, and when we contend ‘we’, we trust that we am vocalization for all 31 million Malaysians,” he after said, adding that he hoped this occurrence would be a matter for Malaysians to mount joined for a republic during all times instead of usually during challenges.

