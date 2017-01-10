Loading...
Najib: Rising commodity prices pointer of improved times in 2017

Najib forked that prices of wanton oil, palm oil and rubber had all increasing compared to 2016 prices. File picNajib forked that prices of wanton oil, palm oil and rubber had all increasing compared to 2016 prices. — File picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — Recovering commodity prices prove that Malaysia’s economy might urge this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced today.

Speaking to polite servants during a monthly Prime Minister’s Department assembly, Najib forked that prices of wanton oil, palm oil and rubber had all increasing compared to 2016 prices.

“Looking during a tellurian unfolding and a large picture, 2016 was a really severe year,” he said.

“But there is wish now a conditions will urge in 2017,” he added.

MORE TO COME

