Najib: Selfie with King Salman unsure though showed Saudi ruler’s tellurian side

March 11, 2017

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced his selfie with Saudi Arabias King Salman Abdulaziz (left) was well-received by a open online. Picture pleasantness of Twitter/Najib RazakPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced his selfie with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdulaziz (left) was well-received by a open online. — Picture pleasantness of Twitter/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced his try during holding a selfie with King Salman Abdulaziz and posting it on Twitter was risky, as it did not belong to a central custom during a latter’s revisit here

Despite that, a primary apportion pronounced a infrequent pierce had paid off given it showed a some-more tellurian side of a Saudi Arabian ruler.

“I ventured when we asked King Salman for a selfie. we was astounded and gay that he supposed my request,” Najib pronounced in a available talk with Saudi news portal Al-Arabiya’s ubiquitous manager Turki Aldakhil published today.

“I took a selfie with him and we pronounced to myself this is an event to uncover King Salman in a new angle given he is in fact a really good person, we wanted to uncover a tellurian side of King Salman, an aspect that does not seem evidently generally when we belong to a mandate of a custom and a other things we have turn accustomed to.”

The primary apportion had taken a print on Feb 27, display a dual of them together in a car.

 

 

 

According to Najib, a unsure pierce however paid off, claiming it was well-received by a open online.

“But a selfie took Malaysia and Saudi Arabia by a charge and both sides were delighted,” pronounced Najib.

The Umno boss pronounced King Salman is personality with a lot of charisma, warmth, and is caring.

Najib also had taken a selfie together with a Saudi Minister of Energy Khalid Al-Falih after a signing of a vital RM31.1 billion understanding between state oil and gas companies Petronas and Saudi Aramco.

 

Last week, King Salman visited Malaysia as partial of a four-day state visit. It was his initial revisit here given descending a bench in 2015.

