KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced his try during holding a selfie with King Salman Abdulaziz and posting it on Twitter was risky, as it did not belong to a central custom during a latter’s revisit here

Despite that, a primary apportion pronounced a infrequent pierce had paid off given it showed a some-more tellurian side of a Saudi Arabian ruler.

“I ventured when we asked King Salman for a selfie. we was astounded and gay that he supposed my request,” Najib pronounced in a available talk with Saudi news portal Al-Arabiya’s ubiquitous manager Turki Aldakhil published today.

“I took a selfie with him and we pronounced to myself this is an event to uncover King Salman in a new angle given he is in fact a really good person, we wanted to uncover a tellurian side of King Salman, an aspect that does not seem evidently generally when we belong to a mandate of a custom and a other things we have turn accustomed to.”

The primary apportion had taken a print on Feb 27, display a dual of them together in a car.

According to Najib, a unsure pierce however paid off, claiming it was well-received by a open online.

“But a selfie took Malaysia and Saudi Arabia by a charge and both sides were delighted,” pronounced Najib.

The Umno boss pronounced King Salman is personality with a lot of charisma, warmth, and is caring.

Najib also had taken a selfie together with a Saudi Minister of Energy Khalid Al-Falih after a signing of a vital RM31.1 billion understanding between state oil and gas companies Petronas and Saudi Aramco.

Last week, King Salman visited Malaysia as partial of a four-day state visit. It was his initial revisit here given descending a bench in 2015.

