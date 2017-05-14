Loading...
Najib urges Malaysians to uncover thankfulness and appreciation to the mothers

Datuk Seri Najib Razak calls on a people to uncover their deepest thankfulness and appreciation to mothers in and with Mothers Day celebration. Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Najib Razak calls on a people to uncover their deepest thankfulness and appreciation to mothers in and with Mother’s Day celebration. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak calls on a people to uncover their deepest thankfulness and appreciation to mothers in and with Mother’s Day celebration, today.

The Prime Minister in conveying his Mother’s Day summary pronounced all mothers have clinging themselves for their children and it is usually right that their children showed appreciation to all a affability that their mothers have showered them all a years.

“All of us should uncover a low thankfulness and appreciation to a mothers since they have brought us adult and showed us love.

“On a personal note, we also would like to wish my mom (Tun Rahah Mohammad Noah) and my mother (Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor) a Happy Mother’s Day,” pronounced Najib in his latest video posted on his central Facebook page, today.

In Malaysia, Mother’s Day is distinguished on a second Sunday of May each year. — Bernama

