Najib visits Paroi Jaya Ramadan Bazaar

June 5, 2017

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak gives a merchant an apron while visiting Paroi Jaya Ramadan Bazaar Jun 2, 2017. Bernama picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak gives a merchant an apron while visiting Paroi Jaya Ramadan Bazaar Jun 2, 2017. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, Jun 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak currently assimilated a people to revisit a Ramadan Bazaar nearby a Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, here.

He arrived during 5pm and spent about 30 mins walking about a concert accompanied by Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan .

Najib, who became a centre of captivate during a bazaar, also mingled with a traders and visitors. Some were even speckled holding a event to shake hands and to take cinema with a country’s series one leader.

The primary apportion bought ‘ayam golek‘ (rotisserie chicken), collection of Malay normal ‘kuih‘ (delicacies), otak-otak (grilled fish cake) and Malay normal dishes.

He also took a time distributing ‘bubur lambuk‘ (porridge) to a visitors in and with a ‘Kembara Negaraku’ programme.

Najib afterwards attended a Phase Eight of a Village Road Lamp Post plan for Negri Sembilan-level during a Paroi Jaya Mosque nearby here.

Over 100 traders are handling during a Ramadan Bazaar that is renouned among a internal community. — Bernama

  Published: 20 hours ago on June 5, 2017
