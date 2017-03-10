Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assimilated a assemblage during a Putra Mosque to perform a ‘solat hajat’ to urge for a reserve of Malaysia. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Mar 10 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak now assimilated a assemblage of over 8,000 during a Putra Mosque here to perform a “solat hajat” (special prayer), to urge for a reserve and wellbeing of Malaysia, that is now in a moving tactful squabble with North Korea.

Also benefaction were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

The special prayer, that followed a Friday prayer, was led by Putra Mosque Grand Imam Datuk Abd Manaf Mat.

Yesterday, Najib called on all mosques in a nation to reason a special request for a reserve of Malaysians in North Korea.

Nine Malaysians including 3 officers from a Malaysian Embassy in Pyongyang are now stranded there after a North Korean supervision criminialized all Malaysian adults from withdrawal a republic.

The anathema came about after Malaysia announced North Korean envoy Kang Chol as persona non grata, heading to his exclusion from a country.

Two other Malaysians ― Stella Lim and Nyanaprakash Muniandy ― who participated in a World Food Programme (WFP) of a United Nations (UN) were authorised to leave Pyongyang and had safely arrived in Beijing, China. ― Bernama

Comments

comments