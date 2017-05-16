File design shows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak posing for a design subsequent to Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma in Beijing Nov 4, 2016. — Reuters picBEIJING, May 11 — The revisit of Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to China commencement tomorrow, a seventh given 2009, reflects a tighten bargain between Malaysia and China in enhancing mercantile team-work value billions of ringgit to boost expansion in a dual countries.

The stirring revisit is during a invitation of China’s tip leaders to Najib to join a leaders of 27 nations and a United Nations secretary-general during a Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in this city on May 14 and 15.

Prior to his meetings with President Xi Jinping and his reflection Li Keqiang in Beijing, Najib is scheduled to accommodate Alibaba Group executive authority Jack Ma in Hangzhou, about 1,120km southeast of Beijing.

Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, are scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning in Hangzhou, where a domicile of a Alibaba Group is located, to observe a operations of China’s e-commerce giant. Ma is a digital economy confidant to a Malaysian government.

In Hangzhou, Najib will declare a signing of a chit of bargain between Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Sdn Bhd (MDEC) and Hangzhou Municipal Government as good as Alibaba Company Limited, Malaysia’s Ambassador to China Datuk Zainuddin Yahya pronounced to Malaysian reporters here Thursday.

The MoU is approaching to expostulate a Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) plan that Najib and Ma jointly launched in Kuala Lumpur on Mar 22.

This initial digital giveaway trade section in a universe will yield earthy and practical comforts for tiny and middle enterprises to control cross-border e-commerce activities.

The DFTZ is approaching to work as an e-commerce height like a Electronic World Trade Platform (e-WTP), a brainchild of Ma. The section will turn a informal heart for SMEs with a aim of doubling a expansion of e-commerce in Malaysia and minister to lifting a GDP to RM211 billion by 2020.

Najib and Rosmah are scheduled to leave for Beijing in a evening.

On Friday, Najib is scheduled to have a four-eyed assembly with President Xi and have shared talks with Prime Minister Li.

Zainuddin pronounced several MoU would be sealed by a dual governments, involving a International Trade and Industry Ministry, Transport Ministry, and Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Ministry.

Several business (B2B) MoU would also be signed, involving among others team-work in investment, finance, genuine estate and agriculture.

China has been Malaysia’s biggest trade partner for 7 uninterrupted years, with shared trade reaching roughly RM100 billion. — Bernama

