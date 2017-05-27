File design of commuters along a Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur Dec 18, 2013. Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi pronounced a supervision did not deliberately check a execution of Kanowit-Kapit highway construction project. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKANOWIT, May 21 — The supervision did not deliberately check a execution of Kanowit-Kapit highway construction project, pronounced Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He pronounced check was since of changes finished to a 9.6 kilometre dilate joining Ngemah in Kanowit and Nanga Temalat in Song.

“Initially a highway was designed to go by a Ngungun Resettlement Scheme. But a accessible highway there is so slight and there is no probability to dilate it as a longhouses in a area were built too tighten to a road,” he pronounced in a press discussion after a Soft Opening of Kanowit Bridge by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing here today.

If a highway construction was carried out as planned, a many vehicles including a complicated ones could discredit a reserve of a dwellers of 26 longhouses generally children.

Nanta was rebutting accusations by certain buliding who pronounced a supervision deliberately behind a plan for domestic mileage of a Barisan Nasional generally for a entrance General Election 14.

He explained, a construction of a Nanga Ngemah- Nanga Temalat road, pronounced to be a ‘missing link’ of a Kanowit-Kapit road, had now been divided into dual phases.

The initial proviso was a construction of a 9.6 kilometre highway Nanga Ngemah-Nanga Temalat and a second proviso was a construction of a 4.1 kilometre bypass that enclosed a overpass channel a Sungai Ngemah.

He pronounced a rough work for a construction of a second proviso had been carried out and land would be alienated for a purpose.

“At a impulse a proposal papers have been prepared and traffic with an identified executive will be resolved in June,” pronounced Nanta who hoped that a proposal request for a bypass plan could be finished in Sep this year.

He stressed that there was no ‘missing link’ to a plan as an additional account of RM36 million was authorized by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during his revisit to Ngungun Resettlement Scheme on Mar 27 final year.

The altogether cost of a dual phases is RM150 million.

Nanta urged a people not to be shabby by a groundless accusations and not to get indignant with a government.

On a RM52 million Kanowit Bridge, Nanta pronounced a execution would uplift and coax a mercantile activities of a people in Majau, Poi and Ngungun.

The executive is now doing a final touches to a overpass that is to be non-stop for open use on May 27, a few days forward of a Gawai celebration. — Bernama

