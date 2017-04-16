Nasharuddin pronounced that while he is peaceful to concur with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should there be a examine into Rafizi’s claims. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 14 — Former PAS emissary boss Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa has denied allegations of receiving supports related to SRC international, rubbishing a accusations done by PKR’s Rafizi Ramli.

Nasharuddin, who is now authority of a Global Movement of Moderates (GMM) Foundation pronounced that while he is peaceful to concur with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should there be a examine into Rafizi’s claims, he will also trigger authorised movement opposite anyone who has defamed him.

“With anxiety to a statements done by Mr. Rafizi Ramli antiquated 13 Apr 2017, we wish to definitely highlight that these statements implicating me as a theme matter are not usually groundless and irrelevant though offer as a sum insult to me and to Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

“Further to that, we strongly repudiate his groundless allegations of my carrying perceived any form of remuneration and/or appropriation from a sources as described by him in his Statutory Declaration (SD),” Nasharudin pronounced in a matter today.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan pronounced that Nasharudin was no longer a emissary president, and that he has not hold any care position in a celebration after 2011.

He also pronounced a former personality did not minister in any approach to a celebration given then, solely for a compulsory monthly grant done to a celebration as a PAS MP, that finished in 2013.

Rafizi done a orthodox stipulation claiming that a former PAS personality perceived supports from SRC International that belongs to a Finance Ministry.

Rafizi done a explain after PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was again authorised by Putrajaya to list his private member’s Bill to rectify Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act and strengthen a Islamic courts’ punitive powers.

