Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says altogether crime cases in a nation went down by 2.3 per cent in 2016. — Bernama picSUBANG JAYA, Apr 1 — Overall crime cases in a nation went down by 2.8 per cent in 2016, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced today.

Zahid, who is also home minister, afterwards lamented that open notice per a occurrence of crime in Malaysia sojourn unchanged.

“That is because we need NGOs like a MCPF (Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation) to play a purpose in informing a open of this news,” he pronounced during a news discussion after a foundation’s annual assembly today.

Zahid, who is MCPF chairman, pronounced sparse crime such as waylay thefts was creation a open consider that a crime rate was aloft than in actuality.

“Thus we need to see some-more campaigns to residence sparse crime, and by doing so, a people contingency be sensitive that a crime rate is dropping,” he said.

There were 115,545 rapist cases available in 2015, and 103,346 cases adult to Nov 2016.

Comments

comments