Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak vocalization during a avocation organized by Wanita Umno in Kuala Lumpur, Jun 12, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 12 — The prevalent assent in a nation that has enabled Malaysians to live though fear competence not be achieved though a sacrifices of a nation’s confidence forces, pronounced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He pronounced this was proven when Malaysia ranked 30th out of 163 countries as a many pacific nation on a Global Peace Index.

“When we watch a television, (we see attacks in) Manchester, Kabul, Jakarta and Marawi…Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), Kuala Lumpur or other cities are not mentioned.

“I am confounded each time we watch a television, fear if something were to occur though it did not. (That is) since assent doesn’t occur by accident.

“Why it (untoward incident) didn’t happen? Because of a sacrifices of a confidence forces, since of a confidant pre-emptive movement that we brave to embark on,” he pronounced in his debate during a ‘Jalinan Ramadan 2017’ rite with uniform bodies organized by Wanita Umno here today.

Also benefaction were Umno clamp boss Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Wanita Umno arch Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil and Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

A sum of 11,250 giveaway packs for Aidilfitri containing garments and cookies were handed over to a member of 13 uniform bodies that attended a eventuality .

Najib, who is also Umno president, voiced his appreciation to a confidence army crew who had been sacrificing their lives in a line of avocation notwithstanding a festivity.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah) that in Malaysia, whenever we discuss about a fun or benevolence of Ramadan, we competence not be means to grasp that though assent and confidence in a country.

“This is what we call a value that we can't repay your sacrifices with these packets that we’re giving out today. It’s no compare to a sacrifices of a Armed Forces…but we give out with a frank heart,” he said.

The primary apportion also gave declaration that a supervision would always take caring a gratification of a confidence army to a best of the ability. — Bernama

