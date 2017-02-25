Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz urges Malaysians to stay divided from North Korea as their reserve competence not be guaranteed. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz currently described North Korea as a “rogue nation” following a allegations opposite Malaysia over a murder of Kim Jong-un here.

Nazri pronounced a country, that has regularly indicted Malaysia of swindling over a genocide of a disloyal half hermit to Kim Jong-un, contingency know that authorities here were abiding by internationally-accepted procedures for rapist investigations.

“They (North Korea) are underneath delusion, half law and lies. Malaysia does not have any purpose in this (killing).

“I privately feel that North Korea is a brute country. No honour for general law,” he told reporters when met after an eventuality today.

Pyongyang formerly sought to retard a autopsy on Jong-nam’s physique and attempted to explain it forward of his family members.

Jong-nam had been a successor apparent to a late tyrant Kim Jong-il, though mislaid his place in a period after he was held unctuous out of North Korea.

Today, a Padang Renggas MP also warned Malaysian tourists opposite travelling to North Korea as their reserve competence not be guaranteed.

“This republic is a indeterminate nation. They can do all a unfit things. we ask for Malaysians not to go there,” Nazri said.

He afterwards positive a open that Jong-nam’s murder was not a loyal thoughtfulness of a country’s security.

Jong-nam was pounded by dual women during KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Feb 13 while watchful for a moody to Macau. He died on a approach to hospital.

Police have so distant arrested 4 people including 3 foreigners over a killing.

Comments

comments