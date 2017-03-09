New faces to lead MIC in GE14

Subramaniam pronounced a new faces would contain youths, women and seasoned politicians. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMALACCA, Mar 5 — MIC will underline 60 per cent new possibilities in a subsequent ubiquitous election, pronounced MIC boss Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

He pronounced a new faces would contain youths, women and seasoned politicians.

“We have done this change to safeguard feat for Barisan Nasional in a subsequent ubiquitous election, generally in a states of Kedah, Penang, Perak and Selangor,” he said.

He was vocalization to reporters after a rising eventuality of a Education and Welfare Fund and Welfare organized by MIC Taman Muzaffar Shah, Ayer Keroh, nearby here, tonight.

Also benefaction during a rite were Bukit Katil Umno multiplication arch Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam and Melaka MIC boss Datuk M.S. Mahadevan. — Bernama

