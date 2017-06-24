Loading...
New RM26m overpass during Klebang

June 24, 2017

MELAKA, Jun 21 — A RM26 million overpass built on a coastal choice track in Klebang here is now open to vehicles to revoke trade overload from a Melaka City to 1Malaysia Square.

Melaka Transportation, Project Rehabilitation and International Trade Committee authority Datuk Lim Ban Hong pronounced currently a 420-metre prolonged and 16-metre far-reaching overpass was non-stop to vehicles during midnight.

He pronounced a proxy overpass that was built beside a overpass had been sealed effective midnight. — Bernama

