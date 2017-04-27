New Zealand to work closely with Malaysia on repatriation of soldiers’ remains

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 25 — The New Zealand Government will work closely with a Malaysian authorities in efforts to repatriate a stays of New Zealand counterclaim crew buried in this country.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Malaysia, Dr John Subritzky remarkable that his supervision had recently motionless to yield an eventuality to a families of 34 counterclaim crew buried in Malaysia to repatriate their stays to their country.

“This preference has been done to revive integrity to those influenced families,” he pronounced when addressing a Anzac Day emergence use here today.

He pronounced during an progressing era, families could confirm to repatriate a stays during their possess cost, though many could not means to do so.

“We’ll work really closely with a Malaysian authorities, as both a countries honour a sacrifices of those soldiers and honour a wishes of families who wish them brought home,” a high commissioner said.

Dr Subritzky also voiced New Zealand’s thankfulness to a supervision and people of Malaysia for a good caring and honour shown to a graves of New Zealand counterclaim personnel.

He paid reverence to members of a New Zealand and Australian counterclaim army who put themselves during risk in a world’s dispute zones today.

Anzac stands for ‘Australian and New Zealand Army Corps’, and Anzac Day outlines a anniversary of a initial debate in 1915 that led to vital casualties for Australian and New Zealand army during a First World War.

Among those benefaction during today’s eventuality were Australian High Commissioner Rod Smith, Turkish Ambassador Basak Turkoglu and British High Commissioner Vicki Treadell as good as comparison Malaysian troops representatives. — Bernama

