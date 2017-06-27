KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 27 — Traffic upsurge along several vital highways is reported to be delayed as of 5pm as a open start returning to a city after celebrating Aidilfitri in their particular villages.

A North-South Expressway Project (PLUS) trade control centre orator pronounced as of 10pm, trade was during a yield from Bidor to Slim River, Kuala Kangsar to Terowong Menora, Taiping to Bukit Berapit and from Gurun towards Bertam.

“Traffic is also delayed from Pagoh to Ayer Keroh, Simpang Ampat to Pedas Linggi as good as from Senawang RnR towards Seremban.

“The conditions is approaching to overcome compartment midnight,” he pronounced when contacted here today.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) orator said there was a 7 kilometre congestion on a East Coast Expressway before a opening to a Gombak toll piazza from a easterly coast.

The open can obtain trade updates by toll-free Plusline 1800-88-0000 and www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM during 1800-88-7752 and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama

