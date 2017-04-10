Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) hold a convention in observance of former PAS devout personality Datuk Seri Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat (pictured centre). — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 10 — PAS girl arch Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz pronounced now his family will sue Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) if it had dirty a name of his late father and former devout personality Datuk Seri Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat by a convention a celebration hold yesterday.

The Pasir Mas MP pronounced his authorised group was now scrutinising all papers and speeches from a Amanah’s event.

“If there were any accusations or statements that could allegation a name of ATGNA, we will not demur to find authorised movement to strengthen his good name,” Nik Abduh wrote on his Facebook page, regulating a shortening of Nik Aziz’s name.

Amanah had yesterday hold a convention patrician “Seminar Pemikiran Tuan Guru Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat” during a Selangor-Kuala Lumpur Chinese Assembly Hall here.

The convention was presumably hold to remember a good care of Nik Aziz.

Several members pennyless out of PAS after a passing of Nik Aziz to form Amanah after accusing a former of devious from a party’s agenda.

