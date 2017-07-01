File design of flooding in Johor Baru. Nine people were evacuated after peep floods nearby Segamat. ― Malay Mail picJOHOR BARU, Jun 28 — Nine people from dual families in Kampung Spang Loi nearby Segamat were evacuated to a proxy inundate service centre after peep floods flooded their homes today.

State Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee authority Datuk Ayub Rahmat said all a victims were sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan Spang Loi that was non-stop during 3pm.

“The area flooded due to Sungai Muar overflowing a banks during Buloh Kasap, Segamat,” he pronounced in a matter here currently adding that water from Sungai Kelamah in Negeri Sembilan contributed to a crawl in Sungai Muar.

Meanwhile, Ayub said 33 people from 6 families in Kampung Sungai Kluang, Rengit, nearby Batu Pahat were still housed during a Kampung Parit Jalal relief centre in Rengit this evening.

He pronounced as of 6pm inundate waters had not receded due to the high waves violation the coastal embankment.

Works to correct a dike were being carried out by contractors, he said. — Bernama

