Singaporean aptness sequence True Fitness has announced a closure of all a gym and sauna comforts in Malaysia. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 12 — CHi Fitness has denied they had an agreement with True Fitness Malaysia to honour membership transfers to a gym centres, a Star Online reported today.

“In light of a new True Fitness closure, we would like to explain that we have no agreement or arrangement to honour or takeover any joining from True Fitness,” CHi Fitness pronounced on their Facebook page.

True Fitness Malaysia had ceased operations and announced it won’t be refunding customers. The association also pronounced that they had purchased memberships for members to redeem personal training sessions to be utilized during CHi Fitness.

However, according to Star Online, CHi Fitness operations executive Ashley Paulus simplified that True Fitness Malaysia was usually in a routine of purchasing one-month membership vouchers from them.

“They have asked to squeeze RM20,000 value of one-month membership vouchers from us.

“There is RM20,000 (worth of vouchers) accessible and we have concluded to honour them over a duration of dual years,” she said, adding that RM20,000 was an “arbitrary term” used during discussions.

Paulus reportedly pronounced when True Fitness Malaysia approached them, they were told that CHi Fitness would usually be means to offer monthly memberships and would not be holding over any memberships.

“We were never approached or offering to take over their membership, their database or to honour any of a lifetime memberships with True Fitness,” she said.

Paulus combined that they would have no control over a series of vouchers purchased nor how they are distributed.

Comments

comments