Drivers of Malaysia-registered cars told TODAY they were unfortunate about a latest charge. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Jan 17 — In response to a highway assign levied dual months ago by a Malaysian supervision on all foreign-registered vehicles entering a country, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) pronounced yesterday that it would be commanding a identical assign subsequent month.

From Feb 15, all foreign-registered cars entering Singapore around a Causeway from Johor will have to compensate S$6.40 (RM20), called a Reciprocal Road Charge. This will be on tip of a existent Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), fee charges and bound Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees that drivers contingency compensate during a checkpoints.

Yesterday’s proclamation is partial of a longstanding array of charges that both Johor and Singapore have running levied on motorists.

In Parliament final Monday, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan pronounced that Singapore would compare a charge, adding that around RM13.9 million was collected from Singapore vehicles between Nov 1 and Dec 20 final year. He told a House that Singapore has “a long-standing process of relating any levy, tolls or fees charged by Malaysia for regulating a highway links between Singapore and Malaysia”.

“This is to safeguard that Malaysia takes into care a response whenever they lift their tolls or deliver a new levy,” he added.

Singapore already charges S$35 for a VEP on foreign-registered cars entering a city-state, nonetheless any automobile is given 10 giveaway days a year and there are no charges during a weekends. Cars entering Singapore between 5pm and 2am from Monday to Friday are also free from VEP.

Malaysia also has a VEP, that requires Singapore cars to register with Malaysia’s Road Transport Department before entering a country. While registration has been dangling until serve notice, it is not famous if a assign has been implemented, as it had been deferred several times.

Last Friday, Malaysian antithesis lawmaker Wong Shu Qi of a Democratic Action Party told a media: “A fee fight on both sides of a Causeway radically creates a fee wall alienating people, families and businesses in Johor and Singapore.” And she celebrated that this “war is escalating”.

Drivers of Malaysia-registered cars told TODAY they were unfortunate about a latest charge, implemented in a face of a diseased Malaysian ringgit. Cindy Chin, 27, who creates 3 trips a week to Singapore for business, pronounced that “Malaysian drivers competence be profitable some-more than Singaporean drivers” after banking conversion.

For those who make cross-border trips for work, a new assign is approaching to impact their earnings. Muhd Sufian, 40, a engineer who creates daily trips opposite a Causeway to packet passengers, pronounced that he would not be augmenting fares, since he is fearful he “might remove some passengers”. So he is profitable a assign out of his possess pocket.

Others are meditative of slicing behind on convenience trips. A motorist, who wanted to be famous usually as Goh, shuttles between Johor and Singapore. The 50-year-old, who is in a restoration business and formed in Johor, skeleton to expostulate usually when pulpy for time. “My business partners in Singapore, infrequently they entice me over for tea, or to locate up. we will have to reject them since it will get some-more costly to travel, generally with a Ringgit so diseased now,” he said.

Aaron Faiz, 31, a selling executive formed in Kuala Lumpur who comes over by automobile to revisit his family once each dual months, pronounced of a array of back-and-forth charges: “I don’t know because Singapore has to retaliate each assign Malaysia implements. Any transport boost does not advantage anyone.” — TODAY

