Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh being briefed during his revisit to a Universiti Teknologi Petronas RD Building. UTP Vice Chancellor Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Hashim is seen second left. — Bernama picBESUT, Apr 2 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh pronounced there will be no duress on internal university students to take partial in a Gap Year Programme that is meant to inspire a suggestion of volunteerism.

He pronounced a newly-introduced programme that will start in Sep is for students in 6 internal universities.

“There is no forcing students to attend in a programme that is some-more of a government’s efforts to inspire a caring enlightenment among students in tertiary institutions,” he said.

Idris was vocalization to a media in a tele-conferencing talk from India to explain a Gap Year programme that was launched final week.

He pronounced this construction was required to equivocate difficulty among certain parties who consider a Gap Year is mandatory and would weight a students.

Idris pronounced a programme had been introduced in other countries to concede students some time to join proffer programmes where they minister to society

and benefit experience.

Idris is now in India as partial of a Prime Minister’s commission on his central revisit to a republic. ― Bernama

