Ahmad Zahid pronounced unrelenting movement contingency be taken so that such a crime would not destroy a firmness of a departments and agencies underneath a home ministry. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 25 ― Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that he would not concede with any officers underneath his method found concerned in corruption.

“Regardless of a officer’s post or rank, we won’t bashful divided and will take movement opposite those who are untrustworthy.

“I wish to see a Royal Malaysian Police during a forefront (in a quarrel opposite corruption) even yet we have to cut off our ‘gangrenous hands and feet’ that can destroy a whole body. We should be purify and seen to be be clean.”

Ahmad Zahid pronounced this in his debate during a accepting with 378 participants of a 2016 Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Administration (DPA) programme during a National Institute of Public Administration in Bukit Kiara, here, today.

He pronounced nonetheless a crime index had dropped, open notice towards coercion officers had not changed, some-more so with a ongoing investigations into crime and abuse of energy cases related to a series of military crew in Melaka and Bukit Aman.

Meanwhile, he reminded a participants of a post-graduate DPA programme who would start portion in a Malaysian Administrative and Diplomatic Service subsequent week, to always be constant to a leaders and supervision of a day.

“When there is a new Cabinet after a ubiquitous choosing or a Cabinet reshuffle, there will be ministers entrance and going.

“But we should not be disposition whoever a apportion is. Respect a aged and adore a new,” he said.

The emissary primary apportion also reminded them to work tough and lift a nation’s suggestion wherever they are posted to, either in a nation or abroad. ― Bernama

