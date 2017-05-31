Shahrir pronounced a matter is still underneath consideration. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 25 ― TThe Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) pronounced it has not finalised any preference on terminating Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd’s (FGV) stream land franchise agreement (LLA).

Chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad pronounced a matter is now underneath care as many significant information and questions indispensable to be looked during and discussed.

“We have not finished any preference nonetheless and will continue negotiations with FGV on a proceed that can support in terms of augmenting Felda’s income and gain for a advantage of FGV itself, as we (Felda) are a vital shareholder in FGV.

“We don’t have a date or timeline that we are operative for since we have to labour this emanate so that a advantages can be enjoyed by both Felda and FGV,” he pronounced to a media after rising a D’Saji Ramadan Buffet preview here today.

Shahrir pronounced a matter was primarily non-stop for discussions as Felda was looking during options of restructuring a business components including a LLA land in sequence to boost a sustainability and revenue.

Felda’s seductiveness in FGV is about 34 per cent and a latter managed around 335,000 hectares (ha) out of Felda’s sum landbank of 850,000ha.

Meanwhile, in response to a DRB-Hicom Bhd partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely) yesterday, Shahrir pronounced changes and mutation in carmakers happened all around a universe that enclosed merger by unfamiliar investors.

“If we demeanour during Britain (United Kingdom) for instance, we see that companies that are not from a strange nation such as BMW had bought companies such as Rolls Royce and MINI…and Proton is also faced with that situation.

“Proton needs an financier with other comforts that contingency be benefaction in a automotive industry, either engine or outrageous marketplace capability to beget earnings,” pronounced Shahrir.

He pronounced a negotiations between Proton and a companies concerned were finished by DRB-Hicom and not a government.

He also pronounced Proton that was during one time during a tip of a automotive attention in Malaysia, and now during third place after Perodua and Honda, was a pointer for a vital financier and Proton to scold a situation, among them demeanour during a trade marketplace besides a domestic market.

“I’m certain Geely has a advantages and strength that can assistance and support Proton to grasp a financial and marketplace opening that it wants.

“Volvo for instance is still called a Swedish-made automobile though a owners and financier is a Chinese association (Geely) and Proton is also going by that situation,” he said. ― Bernama

