Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor says a series of bootleg gambling centres handling underneath a guise of clubs that promoted sports like pool, snooker and soothing darts had been mushrooming in a city. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Federal Territories Ministry will not approve applications to set adult distraction and sports clubs until serve notice after a series of them were found to be versus bootleg electronic gambling centres.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, pronounced yesterday a series of bootleg gambling centres handling underneath a guise of clubs that promoted sports like pool, snooker and soothing darts had been mushrooming in a city.

We have enforced stricter manners and City Hall has given this month stopped arising such licences,” he said.

“We wish to see a rebate in a series of bootleg gambling facilities.”

Sunday Mail reported City Hall had released orders to sign 8 premises — 5 in Taman Shamelin Perkasa and 3 in Taman Alam Damai — for compelling bootleg electronic gambling.

It seized gaming machines value about RM500,000 from a clubs, 5 of that were within a 1km radius in Taman Shamelin Perkasa.

City Hall had carried out 517 identical raids given October, and coercion executive Abdul Salim Mansor pronounced a Cheras raids were usually a ‘’tip of a iceberg’’.

Tengku Adnan, who officiated during a “Jom Shopping Chinese New Year 2017” eventuality during Sogo Shopping Complex yesterday, said: “We are no longer arising licences for party outlets, so if such outlets explain they are protected to operate, it’s not true.

“We do not wish to emanate these licences since they will usually be used to facade bootleg activities.”

Tengku Adnan also pronounced a authorities had come adult with new guidelines, effectively immediately, for cyber cafes as they might also double adult as bootleg electronic gaming houses.

“Cyber cafes are usually authorised to work on belligerent floors or inside selling malls. No some-more two-storey cyber cafes,” he said.

“They are also taboo from carrying dark, coloured windows so people on a outward can see activities holding place within.”

The new discipline would capacitate coercion officers to simply detect bootleg activities in these cyber cafes.

Tengku Adnan pronounced a crackdown on a gambling dens was partial of “Ops Bah”, an integrated operation by City Hall and other authorities opposite bootleg party centres.

“This is an ongoing bid to safeguard Kuala Lumpur is giveaway of such outlets,” he said.

“We are also operative closely with other parties including a Immigration Department, military and application companies.”

Malay Mail checks found a series of distraction and sports clubs charity comforts such as pool, snooker and electronic soothing darts for members.

City Hall coercion executive Abdul Salim Mansor pronounced these centres were protected to offer electronic gaming to members only.

He concurred that snooker and pool had been promoted to introduce seductiveness in a sports.

“These are protected sports party outlets which foster pool, snooker and soothing darts,” he said.

“City Hall allows this as billiards and snooker are among a games played in SEA Games and we wish to uncover a support and assistance furnish some-more destiny athletes.

“In fact, if a snooker centre has coaches that are authorised by a National Sports Council, a chartering price will be waived.”

