The Sarawak State Assembly Speaker ruled that former Pujut deputy Dr Ting Tiong Choon (pictured) was not entitled to an reparation over an claim that he was bankrupt. — File picKUCHING, May 15 — Sarawak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar pronounced currently state apportion of general trade and e-commerce Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh does not need to apologize for alleging that former Pujut deputy Dr Ting Tiong Choon was bankrupt.

He pronounced a claim of failure was not a reason to invalidate him as a deputy for Pujut, though on a indictment that he had acquired an Australian citizenship.

“The suit (by Wong final Friday) to invalidate Dr Ting was tabled underneath Article 17(1(g) of a State Constitution on a merger of citizenship of another country, though not underneath Article 17(1)(b) on being an undischarged bankrupt,” he pronounced when rejecting Kota Sentosa deputy Chong Chieng Jen’s suit seeking Wong to apologize for job Dr Ting a bankrupt.

The Speaker pronounced it would be out of sequence to discuss on Chong’s suit since Dr Ting was not benefaction in a House to yield sold sum on his financial position.

In his motion, Chong asked Wong to repel a claim of failure opposite Dr Ting and apologize for carrying misled a House.

He pronounced a avowal of claim relied only on Dr Ting’s name appearing on a hunt with a Australian Financial Security Authority’s inhabitant personal penury index and a wrong arrogance that “insolvency” alike “bankruptcy.”

“It is facile authorised believe that penury is not bankruptcy,” he said, adding that Dr Ting was never done a broke in Australia and that a hunt referred to in a suit also did not state that he was a bankrupt.

Chong pronounced a claim opposite Dr Ting was dubious a House and had also done a Speaker to poorly proportion “insolvency” as “bankruptcy”.

“Such a wrong avowal is a groundless slander on Dr Ting,” he said, adding that it also showed a stupidity and unsound believe of facile law on a partial of a minister.

