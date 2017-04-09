PUTRAJAYA, Apr 9 — Operation to destroy fowls and eggs in a bid to branch a conflict of a H5N1 bird influenza in Kelantan has been conducted during all 36 locations reliable certain with a virus.

The 36 locations are in 6 districts in a state.

The Veterinary Service Department, in a matter today, pronounced that a operation was conducted during 51 premises yesterday in a 6 districts, namely Kota Bharu (15 locations), Pasir Mas (six), Tumpat (five), Tanah Merah (one), Bachok (six) and Pasir Puteh (three).

The series of fowls likely were 56,953, while eggs, totalling 17,531, it said.

According to a department, no new locations had been reliable certain with a pathogen given a past 11 days.

However, it suggested a open to board a news with a dialect immediately on any occurrence of ornithology genocide in their area. — Bernama

