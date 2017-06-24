Loading...
No cosmetic calm in Rambutan code rice, says ministry

June 24, 2017

The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry pronounced inspections have dynamic that a Rambutan code rice had no cosmetic content. Reuters picThe Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry pronounced inspections have dynamic that a Rambutan code rice had no cosmetic content. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Jun 23 — Inspections by a Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry on Rambutan code rice found no cosmetic calm or any indigestible component in a product.

The method pronounced a inspections were conducted during 3 Rambutan code rice estimate and wrapping factories in Ipoh, Perak; Alor Setar, Kedah; and Kulai, Johor, and all rice samples taken from a factories were proven to be authentic.

According to a ministry, a Chemistry Department had taken several samples during 3 stages in a factories, namely a unprocessed rice, processed rice and packaged rice.

“Based on a inspections, members of a open are suggested not to be taken in by allegations of cosmetic rice underneath a code name that went viral on amicable media,” a method pronounced in a matter today.

The method pronounced a open could hit a Padi and Rice Control bureau in any state for some-more information on a matter.

The emanate of Rambutan code “plastic rice” went viral on amicable media recently, causing worry among consumers in a country. — Bernama

