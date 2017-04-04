The military pronounced a discuss between Tun Dr Mahathir and Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri during Kompleks Karangkraf, Shah Alam had been cancelled due to a hazard to confidence and open order. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Apr 4 — Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi denied that there was domestic division in a reversal of a assent for a discuss between former primary apportion Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.

He pronounced a preference to devaluate a assent for a discuss on Apr 7 in Shah Alam was done by Selangor military arch Datuk Abdul Samah Mat.

The discuss was primarily scheduled to be hold in Kuala Kangsar on Mar 25 though Perak behaving military arch Datuk Hasnan Hassan did not emanate a permit.

“The decisions were operational and not even referred to me as Home Minister or to a Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Razak),” he told reporters during a revisit to a International Modern Arabic School here today.

On either a preference would be reviewed, Ahmad Zahid pronounced he would demeanour during a reasons for a decisions taken by a Selangor military arch and Perak behaving military chief.

“I have to investigate a reasons because a discuss was cancelled. If we feel a discuss should be carried on, afterwards we will ask a military to give permit,” he said.

However, he said, should a military advise that a discuss should not take place, he would honour a decision.

On Sunday, Selangor emissary military arch Datuk Mohd Fuad Abdul Latiff was quoted as observant that a discuss between Dr Mahathir and Mohamed Nazri during Kompleks Karangkraf, Shah Alam had been cancelled due to a hazard to confidence and open order.

The discuss was primarily due to be hold during Dewan Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM), Kati, Kuala Kangsar though cancelled by Perak Police formed on a same factors. — Bernama

Comments

comments