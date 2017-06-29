Loading...
No secular point in stop of food contractor’s services, says Kamalanathan

Datuk P. Kamalanathan simplified that 4 food contractors were consummated due to non-adherence to a terms of contract. Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliDatuk P. Kamalanathan simplified that 4 food contractors were consummated due to non-adherence to a terms of contract. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 27 — The services of an Indian food executive during a Seberang Perai Polytechnic were consummated due to non-adherence to a terms of agreement and does not have a secular slant.

In a matter today, Education Deputy Minister and MIC Education Bureau authority Datuk P. Kamalanathan simplified that 4 food contractors — 3 Malays and an Indian – were consummated formed on executive reasons.

“I have contacted a polytechnic executive and he simplified this. The executive has given his joining to solve a matter immediately,” he said.

Kamalanathan, who is also MIC Central Working Committee member, adding that a celebration would follow adult on a matter with a aloft preparation method and a executive to safeguard a matter was resolved soon.

Earlier, a food executive had uttered unhappiness with a polytechnic’s administrators on WhatsApp and Facebook and a matter went viral.

It was reported a polytechnic had allegedly told a non-Muslim food executive in a campus canteen to stop operations as his case was not ‘shariah compliant’.

However, a establishment has denied a accusation. — Bernama

