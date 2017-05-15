MCMC pronounced no ransomware attacks had been reported in Malaysia. — Reuters record picPUTRAJAYA, May 13 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) says no ransomware attacks have been reported in Malaysia as during 10am currently amidst a large tellurian cyber-attack that strike scarcely 100 countries.

“MCMC is stability to guard a conditions together with other coercion agencies,” pronounced a elect in a matter today.

MCMC suggested Malaysians to immediately take precautions including to refurbish their program to a latest patch, to safeguard that all hosts have enabled endpoint anti-malware solutions, and to immediately backup critical information to an outmost tough expostulate or cloud storage service, if they have not finished so.

“At a same time, do not click on any questionable links and news any incidents to a authorities as fast as possible,” pronounced MCMC.

According to reports, a tellurian spate of ransomware cyber attacks strike organisations around a creation with among a misfortune strike was a National Health Service (NHS) in England. — Bernama

