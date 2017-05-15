Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

No ransomware conflict in Malaysia, says MCMC

By   /  May 15, 2017  /  Comments Off on No ransomware conflict in Malaysia, says MCMC

    Print       Email

MCMC pronounced no ransomware attacks had been reported in Malaysia. Reuters record picMCMC pronounced no ransomware attacks had been reported in Malaysia. — Reuters record picPUTRAJAYA, May 13 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) says no ransomware attacks have been reported in Malaysia as during 10am currently amidst a large tellurian cyber-attack that strike scarcely 100 countries.

“MCMC is stability to guard a conditions together with other coercion agencies,” pronounced a elect in a matter today.

MCMC suggested Malaysians to immediately take precautions including to refurbish their program to a latest patch, to safeguard that all hosts have enabled endpoint anti-malware solutions, and to immediately backup critical information to an outmost tough expostulate or cloud storage service, if they have not finished so.

“At a same time, do not click on any questionable links and news any incidents to a authorities as fast as possible,” pronounced MCMC.

According to reports, a tellurian spate of ransomware cyber attacks strike organisations around a creation with among a misfortune strike was a National Health Service (NHS) in England. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 9 hours ago on May 15, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 15, 2017 @ 6:55 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

No need for state apportion to contend contemptible to ex-Pujut lawmaker, Sarawak Speaker says

Read More →