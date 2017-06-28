Loading...
No reports of ransomware conflict in Malaysia

The National Security Council pronounced advisories had been circulated to Critical National Information Infrastructure agencies on holding protecting measures. Reuters picThe National Security Council pronounced advisories had been circulated to Critical National Information Infrastructure agencies on holding protecting measures. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 28 ― No cases have been reported in Malaysia so far, following a cyber conflict on mechanism systems quite in Europe.

The National Security Council in a matter pronounced monitoring by a National Cyber Coordination and Command Centre (NC4) had dynamic so.

“Malaysia could potentially be pounded and we are on a alert,” it said.

The legislature pronounced advisories had been circulated to Critical National Information Infrastructure agencies on holding protecting measures.

“Computer users are also suggested to refurbish their Windows handling system, antivirus software, make copies of their vicious files and not to open questionable emails,” it added.

Various vicious sectors and services such as government, energy, transportation, communications, health and banking in countries such as Ukraine, Russia, Britain, Spain, France, Italy, United States, Denmark, Poland, Norway, India and Australia were reported to have been targeted. ― Bernama

