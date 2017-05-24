No Team A, Team B in PKR Youth, veep says

PKR girl wing arch Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad delivering his debate during a PKR Youth and Wanita Congress during Dewan Sivik MBPJ, May 20, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySHAH ALAM, May 20 — PKR Youth denied currently a existence of competing factions in a wing, amid exhilarated debates over an purported quarrel among a tip care by a association delegates.

Its vice-president Mohd Radzlan Jalaludin pronounced members of a wing should refrain from agitating a celebration by suggesting bad blood between wing arch Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and his emissary Dr Afif Bahardin.

“There are concerns that there is a Team A and Team B in a wing. we wish to tell you, that is usually during celebration elections.

“Today, we are all one team,” Razlan told a association here during his winding-up speech.

He also reminded representatives to tighten ranks forward of a ubiquitous elections.

This comes as PKR Youth’s tip leaders were told currently to renounce by one of a congress’ delegates, in a sardonic reprove over swindle accusations and their miss of initiative.

Melaka nominee Naqiuddin Nazrin also warned that a wing’s tip leaders are viewed by a open to be concerned in graft.

“I don’t see this as negative. We have to take this, we have to accept this,” pronounced associate vice-president Raymond Ahuar in his speech.

