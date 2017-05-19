Dr Ting Tiong Choon says he did not pursue REP incentives due to losing interest, May 15, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, May 15 — Sacked Sarawak representative Dr Ting Tiong Choon certified currently that he had motionless not to pursue a incentives offering underneath a Returning Expert Programme (REP) for veteran Malaysians operative overseas.

Dr Ting, who was unfit as a Pujut state representative over claim that he had acquired an Australian citizenship pronounced he was primarily captivated by a incentives, though after mislaid seductiveness in it and eventually came behind to Malaysia.

“(Therefore), a offer of income or incentives from Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) was not a reason we came behind to Malaysia, though rather we wish to offer multitude by politics,” Dr Ting told Malay Mail Online.

He pronounced he also wanted to come behind home after a genocide of his father of cancer in 2014.

“I met Malaysian Medical Council 3 times in 2014 and it was heavy for me to transport to Kuala Lumpur from Australia.

“They asked me to contention certain things, though after we did not pursue it,” he said.

He pronounced he came behind to Sarawak “because we am a constant Malaysian citizen and have never been unfriendly citizen.”

“I am a entirely purebred medical practitioner. My annual practising certificate series is 36583/2015 and we am purebred with a Malaysian Medical Council and my series is 62761/2014,” he pronounced when responding to TalentCorp.

Earlier today, TalentCorp pronounced that Dr Ting did not come home underneath a Returning Expert Programme (REP) as alleged, Talent Corporation Malaysia (TalentCorp) pronounced today.

The quarrelsome emanate initial emerged following reports of a press discussion in Kuching final week in that Dr Ting denied ever giving adult his Malaysian citizenship, claiming he renounced his Australian citizenship after being recruited by TalentCorp to lapse to Malaysia.

