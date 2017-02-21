Penang Gerakan holding adult banners of ‘I adore Penang, save Penang’ before handing over a chit and T-shirt for Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, Feb 14, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Feb 17 ― Two days after a Penang state supervision launched a “I adore Penang” trademark contest, Penang Gerakan joins a bandwagon with a possess trademark contest.

The state Opposition celebration launched a “Love Penang Save Penang” trademark competition today.

Penang Gerakan vice-chairman Oh Tong Keong pronounced this competition is to emanate recognition about a need to “save” Penang from issues a state is confronting now.

“This is so that a people knows that to adore Penang, we initial need to save it from issues like mountain clearing, floods, detriment of birthright buildings, detriment of unfamiliar investment, miss of affordable housing, land reclamation, rising H2O tariff and trade congestion,” he said.

Oh pronounced a state supervision claimed to “love Penang” and nonetheless had unsuccessful to solve internal issues like these.

“So we are organizing this competition to tell a people that to adore Penang, we need to save it too,” he said.

Similar to a state’s “I adore Penang” trademark contest, a competition opens currently and offers money prizes from RM100 for satisfaction to RM2,500 for a grand prize.

The competition is open until Mar 2 and those meddlesome might obtain a forms during Penang Gerakan domicile during 139, Macalister Road or email to letussavepenang@gmail.com.

