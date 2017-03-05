Ahmad Zakri Raman pleaded guilty underneath Section 161 of a Penal Code for receiving bribes from 17 exchange value RM88,000. — iStock.com pic around AFPMALACCA, Mar 3 — An executive partner during a National Registry Department (NRD) has been jailed 156 years for crime and hacking when he altered a standing of 22 Sulu Filipinos to Malaysians.

Local daily Harian Metro reported that 31-year aged Ahmad Zakri Raman pleaded guilty underneath Section 161 of a Penal Code for receiving bribes from 17 exchange value RM88,000.

He was also charged with 15 depends of hacking into a NRD complement to change a 22 people’s standing to Malaysians.

“With a indicted pleading guilty, it saves a time and cost of a court, though we determine with a emissary open prosecutor that this involves a critical citizenship issue,” Judge Ahmad Sazali Omar was quoted as observant when meting out a sentence.

Ahmad Zakri was reported to have committed a crimes during a Jalan Hang Tuah Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Malacca from 2014 to 2016.

