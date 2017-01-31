Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Number of inundate victims in Perak stays during 407

By   /  January 31, 2017  /  Comments Off on Number of inundate victims in Perak stays during 407

    Print       Email

IPOH, Jan 31 — The series of inundate victims in Perak as during 8am currently remained during 407 from final night who were still staying during a proxy service centres (PPS).

According to a Welfare Department’s Flood Portal, there were 182 victims in Hilir Perak with 97 of them staying during a Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Kerawai, while 85 were being placed during SK Changkat Jong Batu 8.

Meanwhile, in a Manjung district, 208 victims were being placed during Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai.

In a district of Larut, Matang and Selama, a series of victims staying during a Surau Padang Serai Dalam PPS remained during 21. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 1 hour ago on January 31, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 31, 2017 @ 10:36 am
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Boat with Chinese tourists sailed but permission, says Sabah official

Read More →