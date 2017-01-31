IPOH, Jan 31 — The series of inundate victims in Perak as during 8am currently remained during 407 from final night who were still staying during a proxy service centres (PPS).

According to a Welfare Department’s Flood Portal, there were 182 victims in Hilir Perak with 97 of them staying during a Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Kerawai, while 85 were being placed during SK Changkat Jong Batu 8.

Meanwhile, in a Manjung district, 208 victims were being placed during Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai.

In a district of Larut, Matang and Selama, a series of victims staying during a Surau Padang Serai Dalam PPS remained during 21. — Bernama

